Congressman applauds Palm Bay boxing show

Boxing News

U.S. Congressman Bill Posey (R-Rockledge) released the following statement commending the City of Palm Bay and Telemundo for working to bring another World Boxing Organization (WBO) sanctioned boxing night to Palm Bay, Florida:

“I applaud the efforts of Mayor Capote and the City of Palm Bay for working with Telemundo and All Star Boxing to bring another exciting night of boxing entertainment here to Florida’s Space Coast,” said Posey. “Events such as this help provide a boost to local businesses and raise our profile around the world as a premier travel destination.”

“Palm Bay is excited to have ‘Showdown at the Bay VI’ back here at the Tony Rosa Community Center,” said Mayor Capote. “Attracting top tier programs and events, such as Boxeo Telemundo Ford, is just a taste of what we plan to do in Palm Bay as the city grows. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner Telemundo with and the event organizers as we continue to bring this event back to Palm Bay.”

“Any time you can bring a professional sporting event to a national TV audience from your city with a powerhouse network like Telemundo, a sister network of NBC, it is an economic development home run on all facets,” said Ruben De Jesus, Director of Operations for All Star Boxing.

Local Palm Bay fighters competing in the event include: Shawn Guzman, McKinley Smith, Fadoul Louis, and Joshua Pagan.

The WBO event is being telecast live nationally and throughout 4 continents worldwide on Telemundo and will take place this Friday, February 24th at the Tony Rosa Community Center in Palm Bay, FL.