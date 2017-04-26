Boxing News

Conjanu confirmed as Parker’s new opponent

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO#14 Razvan Conjanu (16-2,9KO’s) will be replacing WBO#1 Hughie Fury (20-0, 10 KOs) it was confirmed to challenge WBO champion Joseph Parker (22-0, 18 KOs) in Auckland, New Zealand on May 6.

Duco Events director David Higgins admitted to a stressful week sorting out the rejig.

“He [Cojanu] must be hungry because the deal was done quick.

“I’d like to thank Hughie Fury for pulling out,” Cojanu said. “I’m not taking the fight for the money. I always said if I got a title shot [anywhere] I’d say ‘yes’.

“I’ve come to prove I can knock Joseph Parker out. Their team is one of the most professional I have met, but I know him and his strategies from our training camps where I’ve only ever gone at 50, 60 or 70 per cent.”

“Because we’ve sparred together, he’s more dangerous than Fury in some ways,” Parker responded. “I’m starting to wonder what he really fights like.”

Parker’s trainer Kevin Barry confirmed the pair had gone 44 rounds in their last camp.

“He was one of our least preferred options because he’d been in two camps over the last four years.”










