Conjanu manager heads to NZ confident

Boxing News

Moments ago Fightnews.com® spoke to Journeyman Management CEO Andrew Zak before he boarded his plane from Los Angeles to New Zealand. Zak is own his way to see his fighter Razvan Conjanu (16-2, 9 KOs) challenge WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker this Saturday. It has been quite a ride for Zak the last few months. First, it was his fighter Adrian Granados nearly upsetting heavily favored Adrian Broner. Then his fighter Joshua Greer upset unbeaten James Smith by way of what could be a knockout of the year candidate. Then just last week his fighter Nathaniel Gallimore shocked unbeaten Jeyson Rosario by way knockout. It’s no wonder he has no fear of the odds being stacked against Conjanu. “I am so happy for Razvan to get such a huge opportunity win boxing’s most prestigous crown. He really bounced back and got his career on track. Our confidence in him never wavered. I have said it many times. It is all about the journey. ” said Zak