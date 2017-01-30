Conlan, Cardoza to fight for WBC International Silver super-flyweight title

Boxing News

Undefeated super-flyweight Jamie Conlan (18-0, 11 KOs) will face former World title challenger Yader Cardoza (21-10-1, 6 KOs) for the Vacant WBC International Silver Super-Flyweight Championship at the Belfast Waterfront on February 18th.

“Expect fireworks,” declared Conlan. “This is a great opportunity to get my hands on another belt and I’m not going to waste it. Cardoza has fought at World level but that belt has my name on it and I’m going to send my fans home happy.

“I need to get in there and get the job done. My team has really pushed me forward and we’ve been making some great progress over the past few months. There’s some huge fights out there for me and I’m going to kick the year off with a new belt around my waist.”