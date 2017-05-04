Conlan gave himself an ‘F’ for pro debut

Boxing News

By Craig Wick

Irish Olympic hero Michael “Mick” Conlan is coming to the Windy City, as his May 26th fight was formally announced earlier Wednesday at a Top Rank hosted media luncheon held at the venerable Kerryman Bar and Restaurant in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. Conlan, fresh off his smashing professional debut March 17th at the Theater at Madison Square Garden, will bring his all-action style to the city’s UIC Pavilion, a 9,000 seat arena that is expected to be jammed to the rafters with rabid Irish support.

On hand for the announcement were Carl Moretti, Top Rank’s Vice-President, Matthew Macklin, former middleweight contender and manager of Conlan, and well known fight publicist, Bernie Bahrmasel. Conlan’s whirlwind itinerary while in town also included photo-ops at Buckingham Fountain and Wrigley Field and a trip to the Irish-American Heritage Center.

Fightnews spoke with Conlan, who was effusive in his desire to “put on a great show for the Chicago fans.” Offering extremely candid feedback on his pro-debut earlier this year at the Theater at Madison Square Garden, the Belfast native commented, “After my debut in New York, which honestly I gave myself an ‘F’ for that fight, I’ve been working real hard with Manny (trainer Manuel Robles) in California, sparring with world champions and feel like I will show a lot of improvement on May 26th. I can’t wait!”

When Fightnews caught up with Carl Moretti, he was confident that Top Rank had the complete package in Conlan, going so far as to suggest that the fighter would one day “sell-out Madison Square Garden.” Moretti also disclosed that providing Conlan comes out of the Chicago fight unscathed, fans could expect to see him next in Australia, on the undercard of the Manny Pacquiao – Jeff Horn contest, scheduled for July 2nd in Brisbane. With nearly 55,000 expected to be on hand at Suncorp Stadium to witness Pacquiao vs Horn, adding Mick Conlan would likely necessitate promoters increasing seating capacity to accommodate Irish expats, which, Fightnews learned, number a million strong “Down Under.”

Promoted by Top Rank®, tickets to Conlan’s Chicago debut are currently on sale, priced at $102, $52 and $32, including the facility fee, and can be purchased at the UIC Pavilion Box Office (located on Racine in between Gate 3 and 4), Ticketmaster.com and all Ticketmaster retail locations. To charge by phone call 800-745-3000. The box office is open Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The box office accepts cash, Visa, Mastercard, and Discover. They do not accept personal checks,or American Express.