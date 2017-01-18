Conlan hits Broadway

Boxing News

Irish Olympic junior featherweight Michael “Mick” Conlan is in New York City for Wednesday’s Top Rank press conference to announce his professional debut March 17 — St. Patrick’s Day — in The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

A 2012 Olympic bronze medalist and 2015 world amateur champion (Ireland’s only male amateur world champion), Conlan produced one of the most memorable moments during last summer’s Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, giving the judges a double-barreled middle-finger salute after getting robbed in the quarterfinals.