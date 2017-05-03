Conlan: I know how good I can be

Boxing News

By Przemek Garczarczyk

Michael Conlan (1-0, 1 KO), the 2012 Olympic bronze medalist and 2015-2016 World Amateur Champion, who started his pro career in unprecedented way, in front of sell-out The Theater at Madison Square Garden, met with Chicago reporters on Wednesday. Fightnews.com® spoke with Conlan and Top Rank VP Carl Moretti about what to expect from the Irish star, when he steps into ring in his second professional bout, on Friday, May 26 at the UIC Pavilion in downtown Chicago.