Conlan to make pro debut in NYC

Boxing News

Top Rank will host a press conference next week to announce the professional debut of Ireland’s Olympic herO Michael “Mick” Conlan in New York City. Conlan’s first fight, which will be as a junior featherweight, is set for Friday, March 17 — St. Patrick’s Day — in The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

A 2012 Olympic Bronze medalist and 2015 World Amateur Champion (Ireland’s only male amateur world champion), Conlan produced one of the most memorable moments during last summer’s Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, giving the judges a double-barreled middle-finger salute after getting jobbed out of a victory by them in the bantamweight quarterfinals. He will begin preparing in Los Angeles with trainer Manny Robles this week.