Conlan Ready for St. Patrick’s Day Debut

Two-time Irish Olympian super bantamweight Michael Conlan of Belfast, Ireland is ready to make his professional debut as he will step into the ring to take on Tim Ibarra (4-4, 2 KOs) of Colorado, tonight in The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Conlan will headline the Solo Boxeo on UniMas telecast on St. Patricks Day.

Fightnews.com caught up with Conlan during training camp as he talked about his amateur career and upcoming debut.

“It is an honor and a privilege headlining on St. Patricks Day at Madison Square Garden. For me to be headlining this show it is unbelievable. I can’t wait it’s going to be a special night and there is so much hype around it. I am really excited about this,” Michael Conlan told Fightnews.com. “My opponent is 4-4 and this guy has his chance to make the most of it. He is not a pushover. This is an opportunity for him so he will be ready.”

Conlan held training camp at the Rock Gym in Carson, California with trainer Manny Robles. Robles currently trains WBO super bantamweight champion Jesse Magdaleno and WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez as Conlan trained and sparred with the two champions in preparation for his debut.

“Training and everything has gone well the gym and sparring has been perfect I really feel I am in the right place. Seeing the guys here in the gym it was the main reason I came to be surrounded by world champions because I want to be in their shoes and I want to work with them,” Conlan on training camp. “Working with Manny he’s done a great job as you can he has some champions and is easily the trainer of the year. The first day we worked together we clicked well and it usually takes me a while to click with a coach.”

“Preparation has been great. I have had a tough camp and I feel good,” Conlan on his preparation. “It’s fantastic and a pleasure to be sharing the gym with guys like Oscar Valdez, Jessie Magdaleno, and Jayson Quigley. I sparred both Jessie and Oscar. It’s great sparring and I am happy to be training alongside with them,” Conlan said.

Los Angeles will also be home to Conlan as he has relocated to Southern California .

“My family and I have moved here to L.A. it’s a great place. I could have easily stayed in Ireland or the U.K but if you want to be the best you have to come here to L.A. It’s the boxing capital of the world everybody comes here for sparring and to work with the best,”

“Coming to L.A. is something I had to sacrifice to be away from my comfort zone, my friends and my family. It is something I have to do if I want to be the best,”

Turning to boxing at the age of seven, Conlan began to box following in the footsteps of his older brother’s Brandon and undefeated super flyweight Jamie Conlan (18-0, 11 KOs) as he wanted to be like his brothers.

“I followed my big brothers and just like any other kid I wanted to be like my older brothers. I went to the gym and started doing well when I was seven. My brothers knew right away that I was good and I had natural talent,” Conlan on why he began to box.

Conlan also told us who is favorite fighter was growing up.

“I really liked Prince Naseem Hamed because he was an entertainer. He can punch and put up a show, his entrances were great, a magic carpet, walking through the graveyard to Michael Jackson music,”

The 25-year-old had a stellar amateur career as he was a three-time Irish National flyweight champion. He won a bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics, a gold medal in 2014 Commonwealth Games, gold medals in the 2015 European and World Championships.

“I started competing when I was eleven and now I have been boxing for eighteen years. I have ability and I was a European champion, Commonwealth champion, and an Olympic Bronze medalist in 2012. I have won everything you can win really except for the Olympic gold medal,” Conlan on his amateur pedigree.

Last year as Conlan fought in the 2016 Rio De Janeiro Olympics he lost a controversial decision to Russia ’s Vladamir Nikitin in the quarterfinals. Shortly after the decision was announced a very angry Conlan gave the judges the finger as he flipped them off.

“I am one-hundred percent sure if I had won a gold medal I wouldn’t be in this position. I stood up for something I believe was right and I don’t regret doing it. I would do it again in the morning. This has put me in a better position but there is no doubt in my mind I won that fight,” Conlan explained.

“We were told 2 days before that fight that we weren’t going to win. I wasn’t told but the coaches were told and there is nothing you can do. Amateur boxing will always be corrupt,” Conlan stated.

Following the Olympics Conlan made it clear he was turning pro. It was rumored that Floyd Mayweather’s, Mayweather Promotions had struck a deal with the Irish fighter. Those rumors were put to rest in late September 2016 as Bob Arum’s Top Rank signed the two-time Olympian.

“I want to thank Top Rank for making this opportunity available. It was the best decision to go with Top Rank. If you look at the history and what they have done with people from Olympics in the past and turn them into world champions and not just champions but superstars,” Conlan on signing with Top Rank

“You have seen what they have done with Miguel Cotto, Oscar De La Hoya, Floyd Mayweather, Sugar Ray Leonard, and Muhammad Ali. They have worked with the best and they are the best,” Conlan said.

The two-time Olympian is also managed by fellow countryman and former world title challenger Matthew Macklin.

“I feel Matthew Macklin has done a real good job with me and I am looking forward to the journey,” Conlan said.

With the debut set on the most celebrated Irish day of the year. There is an expected massive Irish contingency making the trip across the pond to witness the debut of the Michael Conlan as he will be accompanied to the ring by MMA fighter and fellow countryman Connor McGregor.

“It’s the biggest national holiday in Ireland so you can say there is added pressure. You will see a lot of Irish fans they travel well. Ireland is coming to New York and that night Ireland will be the capital of New York,” Conlan said.

Conlan vs. Ibarra will be a scheduled six round bout.

“I wouldn’t say I’m a brawler or a war merchant but a boxer that can punch really hard. I will give the fans entertainment, excitement, and a happy ending with a nice party after,” Conlan said. “My ultimate goal is to be three-division world champion and I want to be Ireland ’s greatest champion. My country means everything to me and I want to be one of the greats in the world,”

Conlan concluded.

