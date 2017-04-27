Conlan returns May 26 in Chicago

Boxing News

Chicago fight fans will have a chance to get their Irish up when Ireland’s Olympic hero Michael “Mick” Conlan comes to town. Hot from his high-profile professional debut, a literal knockout performance which took place on St. Patrick’s Day at a sold-out Theater at Madison Square Garden, Conlan continues his U.S. tour, going from the Big Apple to the City of the Big Shoulders. He will headline a nationally-televised event on Friday, May 26, at UIC Pavilion, in a six-round featherweight bout. The card will also feature former world champion “Mile High” Mike Alvarado and undefeated Top-10 welterweight contender Alex “El Cholo” Saucedo in separate 10 and eight-round bouts, respectively.

Promoted by Top Rank®, tickets to Conlan’s Chicago debut go on sale Tomorrow! Friday, April 28, at Noon CT.