Conwell to make pro debut April 21

Boxing News

2016 US Olympian Charles Conwell is the newest member of Holden Productions’ Four State Franchise. A recent signee of Holden Productions and DiBella Entertainment, the Cleveland, OH native was a middleweight in the amateurs and has his sights set on working his way down to the welterweight division in the paid ranks. Holden Productions regularly stages boxing cards at the Buffalo Run Casino in Miami, Oklahoma, in front of standing room only crowds. Conwell’s pro debut is scheduled for April 21 at the Buffalo Run, where he’ll face TBA in a four round middleweight contest.