Cook: I’ve put everything on the line for this fight

Boxing News

By Dave Spencer

There’s not a lot to choose between the two combatants as you scan down the stat sheet of tonight’s main event at the Bell Centre in Montreal. Both Brandon Cook (17-0) and Steven Butler (18-0-1) have similar records. Both have impressive knockout percentages with Butler’s near 80% being the more impressive of the two, and both have enjoyed fighting almost exclusively at home as opponent after opponent has ventured in and checked out.

The one glaring difference between junior middleweights Steven Butler and Brandon Cook is one of age. Usually almost seen as an advantage for the younger man, Butler turned just 21 this past fall while Cook is a six-year pro at thirty, should be in the prime of his career.

“I think I’ve been through a lot more than he has, he’s just a kid and just turned 21,” Cook told Fightnews.com®. “I guess he fought kids as an amateur and turned pro at nineteen, I guess he hasn’t fought too many older guys and a lot of the people he fought when he first turned pro were nothing like me. They built him up very well but I’m not coming there to lose, he’s going to be in the toughest fight of his life but I’m sure he knows that.”

Cook will be traveling in from Toronto in what has been a building cross-border provincial rivalry between Ontario and Quebec fighters. The Montreal-based Butler will have the weight of his first Bell Centre promotion as a headliner while Cook has a good 500 backers behind him who have made the five-hour drive in hopes that their guy is successful.

“It’s great to fight at the Bell Centre, and in front of his hometown too. It is one of the best venues in Canada and to be the main event is pretty cool. It’s going to be a big a difference when he fights somebody who stands there and willing to hit him back.

“I don’t know how he’s going to react to it. I can fight anywhere, it doesn’t matter, he can feed off the crowd if wants, but once the bell rings, I know I’ll be ready to go.”

Cook has made the trip to Montreal to be ringside for Butler’s past fights but never got to see too much of the man he steps into the ring with tonight. “The two times I went to see him he knocked the guy out in the first round,” said Cook of Butler who has seen 12 of his 19 fights last less than three. “He’s obviously very cocky. I’m not like that when I knock somebody out but he’s obviously young and is going to have to mature a bit more. He’s obviously is good and has skills but I’ve obviously put everything on the line for this fight and I’m certainly not scared of him. I know he’s going to be in for a fight.”

Conventional wisdom would suggest that Cook who has gone the distance seven times try and bring the youngster deep into the contest and force him into situations he’s never experienced, but that’s not necessarily will be the case according to the visitor.

“I’ll throw with him in the first round if that’s what he wants, I couldn’t care less if that’s what he wants to do. I just have to make sure I do it better. I know I’ll be ready for whatever he wants to bring.”

Cook who sits at #5 in the WBA 154-pound rankings and recently had the rug pulled out from under him with a potential title fight hopes a victory Saturday cements that reality. “I would hope, he’s supposedly number one in Canada and ranked higher than me. Hopefully if I beat him in his backyard I’ll get a big opportunity. That’s where we are and we’re not going to stop now.“