“Cornflake” LaManna returns Jan 28

Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna (21-2, 9 KOs) will return to the ring in an eight-round junior middleweight bout on January 28th at the Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City. The bout will headline a card promoted by Rising Promotions. The 25-year-old is coming off a defeat to undefeated Dusty Hernandez Harrison in September. LaManna is moving back up to the 154 pound division where LaManna is undefeated (7-0 between 148-154 pounds) in the division for which he turned professional in 2011. His opponent is TBA.

In the six-round-co feature, light heavyweight Chuck Mussachio (19-3-2, 5 KOs) will fight Michael Mitchell (3-7-2, 1 KO).










