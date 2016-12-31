Corrales retains WBA 130lb belt by defeating Uchiyama again

Boxing News

By Joe Koizumi

Panamanian southpaw speedster Jezreel Corrales (21-1-1NC, 8 KOs), 129.5, barely kept his WBA 130-pound belt as he was awarded a split decision over former titlist Takashi Uchiyama (24-2, 20 KOs), 129.75, over twelve speedy rounds on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan.

The tallies read: Cesar Ramos (Puerto Rico) 115-112, Philippe Verbeke (Belgium) 117-110, both for Corrales, and Derek Milham (Australia) 114-113 for Uchiyama. The referee was Mark Nelson (US).

Uchiyama floored Corrales midway in round five, but Corrales seemed to control the contest in earlier rounds by utilizing his hand speed. In later rounds Uchiyama maintained the pressure to the shifty Paamanian, but failed to catch the elusive target and show his superior power until the end.

Promoter: Watanabe Promotions.

(More to come)