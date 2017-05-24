Cotto-Kamegai collide Aug 26 for WBO 154 title

Boxing News

Miguel Cotto (40-5, 33 KOs), the only four-division world champion in the rich boxing history of Puerto Rico, will return to the ring on Saturday, August 26 to take on the always-exciting Yoshihiro “El Maestrito” Kamegai (27-3-2, 24 KOs) in a 12-round match for the vacant WBO Junior Middleweight World Championship from the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. Cotto will attempt to secure a sixth world championship in four weight classes as he makes his 23rd appearance on HBO.

Miguel Cotto: “I’m very excited to be back and showcase a high level fight for the fans. Kamegai is a great, tough fighter, but I will be ready for him and to capture the world title. I can’t wait to start training for this fight and get back in the ring on August 26.”

Yoshihiro Kamegai: “I fully understand who I am going to be in the ring against, but Cotto’s record and history won’t matter once we are toe-to-toe. I am looking forward to giving fans the kind of aggressive fight that they have seen from me before and having my arm raised in victory.”

Promoter Oscar de la Hoya: “Miguel Cotto is a legend who is still fighting for title belts more than a dozen years after first being crowned a world champion. It’s remarkable. But I’ve seen Kamegai in action many times, and the guy doesn’t ever take a step back. Miguel will have his hands full on August 26.”

Hector Soto, Vice President of Miguel Cotto Promotions: “August 26 will mark the return of Miguel Cotto pursuing his sixth world title. Cotto vs. Kamegai will be another epic battle that promises fireworks in the ring between Puerto Rico and Japan. Miguel Cotto is back on the big stage of boxing, fighting in Los Angeles on HBO. Nobody can miss it.”