Court reaffirms that Canelo must pay All Star Boxing $8.5 million

Boxing News

Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court Judge Migna Sanchez-Llorens in Miami today upheld an $8.5 million jury award to All Star Boxing from boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez. The Alvarez camp moved to have the award reduced or thrown out, or, alternatively to get a new trial. However, the Court ruled that the $8.5 million awarded to All Star Boxing was supported by the evidence and will remain in force. A motion for a new trial was also denied.

All Star Boxing sued Canelo and Golden Boy Promotions for breach of contract, tortious interference, and unjust enrichment. When the case was tried last year, a jury returned a verdict in favor of Alvarez and Golden Boy Promotions against the breach of contract and tortious interference claims. However, the jury returned a verdict in favor of ASB and against Alvarez on the unjust enrichment claim and awarded All Star Boxing $8,500,000.