Crawford, Diaz quick quotes

Boxing News

Undefeated World Junior Welterweight Champion Terence “Bud” Crawford and No. 3 world-rated contender Felix Diaz spoke about their upcoming April 4 clash at the Madison Square Garden.

Crawford: It’s going to be a fun night. I’m really excited for this fight. I’ve been reading all of the blogs people have been sending me for the last couple of days, telling me that this guy said I’m scared of him and I’m ducking him. And everybody knows Terence Crawford doesn’t duck anybody. I’m real excited and happy that he got the chance to get the fight. I’m not running boy, I’m not running! So we’re here now and that’s everything I have to say. May 20th, let the better man win!

Diaz: On the 20th it’s going to be an incredible opportunity for me. When I was arguing with my managers about finding the biggest fights out there, Crawford was number one since he is the best out there and it’s such an amazing opportunity to finally get that fight with him.