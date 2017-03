Boxing News

Undefeated WBC/WBO junior welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (30-0, 21 KOs) and #3 world-rated contender Felix Diaz (19-1, 9 KOs) will host a New York press conference next week to officially announce their 12-round world title fight to take place at Madison Square Garden. It will be televised live on HBO. The card will be promoted by Top Rank in association with DiBella Entertainment.