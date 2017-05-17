Crawford, Russell are heavy favorites

Boxing News

Oddsmakers are giving us an inkling of what to expect this weekend.

In New York City, Terence Crawford is about a 25:1 favorite to defend his WBO and WBC junior welterweight titles against Felix Diaz.

In Oxon Hill, Maryland, WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. is an off the charts 100:1 pick against Oscar Escandon in many books. In the co-feature, Andre Dirrell is about 16:1 to beat Jose Uzcategui for the vacant IBF interim super middleweight title.

In London, IBF junior lightweight champion Gervonta Davis is a 4:1 favorite over Liam Walsh in front of a hostile UK crowd.

In Tokyo, unbeaten 2012 Olympic gold medalist Ryota Murata is slightly less than a 3:1 favorite to dethrone WBA champion Hassan N’Dam in a clash for the WBA “regular” middleweight title. N’Dam, previously the WBA interim champion at 160 pounds, was promoted to regular monarch to eliminate the interim title in the division.