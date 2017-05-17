Boxing News

Crawford, Russell are heavy favorites

Oddsmakers are giving us an inkling of what to expect this weekend.

In New York City, Terence Crawford is about a 25:1 favorite to defend his WBO and WBC junior welterweight titles against Felix Diaz.

In Oxon Hill, Maryland, WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. is an off the charts 100:1 pick against Oscar Escandon in many books. In the co-feature, Andre Dirrell is about 16:1 to beat Jose Uzcategui for the vacant IBF interim super middleweight title.

In London, IBF junior lightweight champion Gervonta Davis is a 4:1 favorite over Liam Walsh in front of a hostile UK crowd.

In Tokyo, unbeaten 2012 Olympic gold medalist Ryota Murata is slightly less than a 3:1 favorite to dethrone WBA champion Hassan N’Dam in a clash for the WBA “regular” middleweight title. N’Dam, previously the WBA interim champion at 160 pounds, was promoted to regular monarch to eliminate the interim title in the division.










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.