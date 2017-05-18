Cruiserweights Wilson-Reyna face off Saturday in Oregon

Boxing News

By Ricardo Ibarra

This Saturday at the Jackson County Expo in Central Point, Oregon, homegrown cruiserweight prospect Mike “White Delight” Wilson (16-0, 7 KOs) will look for his seventeenth consecutive win when he squares off with Texas’ Ernest Reyna (8-3, 4 KOs) in the main event of White Delight Promotions’ seventh “Rogue Valley Rumble” card. The unbeaten Wilson will face Reyna in a ten round bout scheduled to be broadcast on a tape delayed basis on the LATV network.

Wilson, who over the last three years has grown into one of the biggest combat sports draws in the state, will fight in his hometown for the fifth consecutive time. The once successful amateur in both national and international competition has built an unblemished sixteen fight pro record over the past eight years in addition to a growing loyal fan base. In his last outing, the rangy boxer turned in a dominant performance, pitching an eight round shutout over Aaron Chavers in January.

“I’m excited about this fight,” said Wilson of his upcoming assignment. “This will be our first ten rounder. It’s been a long training camp and I’m excited to get in the rounds.”

“Reyna’s a tough, tough Mexican fighter who likes to fight,” Wilson continued. “He’s not scared to fight. He’s going to come straight at us and we’re fully prepared for it. I know he’s well experienced as an amateur. A lot of fighters that come out of Texas have long amateur careers. They’re very experienced. They’ve been around the fight game, been in and out of the ring a lot and know what they’re doing. I know he’s a tough kid. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Reyna, of Corpus Christi, had an amateur career that spanned 110 bouts, and since turning pro in 2013 he’s fought in eleven contests, suffering only three losses. In his last fight he scored a five round split decision win over Aaron Chavers in January of last year.

“The main event should be a great match-up,” said promoter Jenifer Wilson. “Ernest Reyna’s got an excellent amateur background and he’ll come in to do his job. This should be a great fight.”

The undercard will feature five bouts, showcasing Pacific Northwest fighters.

Promising nineteen year old Victor Morales, Jr. (4-0, 2 KOs), of Vancouver, Washington, will take a notable step up in competition in a five round Jr. lightweight bout, facing rugged Oregon journeyman Corben Page (5-13-1). Morales, who was an outstanding amateur winning a number of national titles and competing at the highest level, has gone unbeaten in his first four pro bouts. In his most recent outing, the slick boxer out-hustled the tough Chris Wheaton to take a decision win in February. Page, meanwhile, has shared the ring with a number of notable world-class fighters in his nineteen fight career including current WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez (L TKO2, 12-07-12), former IBF super featherweight title holder Jose Pedraza (LTKO1, 3-29-11), and current top lightweight contender Felix Verdejo (LTKO4, 5-18-13). He last fought in April losing an eight round unanimous decision to Deonte Wilson.

In an intriguing cruiserweight match-up between two busy, aggressive fighters, Bend, Oregon’s Alberto Rivas (2-0, 1 KO) will take on Yakima, Washington’s Carlos Villanueva (2-0). Rivas, who had a stand-out amateur career, scored an impressive win in his last fight, stopping Justin Milani in the first round last January. In Villanueva’s most recent fight he scored a shut-out decision win over Shaitin Wilson, also in January. They will meet in a scheduled four rounder.

Local crowd fan favorite Enrique Gallegos (6-5-1, 1 KO) will fight for the second time since coming back from a seven year hiatus, taking on Josh Solis (0-2) in a four round light heavyweight contest. Gallegos last fought in September, battling to majority draw against Rafael Valencia. Solis will be looking for his first win as a pro.

Rafael Valencia (3-6-1, 2 KOs), also a popular local fighter, will see action in a four round light heavyweight match-up, facing off with Alaska’s Fatlum Zhuta (3-0-1, 3 KOs, 1 NC). Valencia lost a unanimous decision to Brandon Maddox in his most recent fight in January. Zhuta has not fought since meeting Cameron Burroughs in September of 2016 in a bout that he had originally lost, but was later overturned to a no contest.

Lastly, highly touted Pacific Northwest amateur Elvis Garcia will make his entrance into the paid ranks in a four round heavyweight bout, squaring off with Yreka, California’s DJ Linderman (2-2, 1 KO).

“This is going to be a solid card,” said Jenifer Wilson of the line-up. “Our matchmaker Tony Rodriguez has been working hard to make some excellent match-ups and he’s done a great job. Up and down this is a solid card with a lot of good exciting, fights.”

Doors to the Jackson County Expo will open at 6 p.m. with the first fight set to start at 7 p.m. Tickets to the event are available at all Lil Pantry locations and Hawaiian Hut. Ringside tables are available and can be reserved by calling 541-324-2191. LATV Network will televise the card as part of their “World Class Boxing” series.