Cuadras-Carmona added to Golovkin-Jacobs PPV

Boxing News

Former World Boxing Council (WBC) super flyweight champion Carlos “Principe” Cuadras (35-1-1, 27 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico returns to battle against cross-town rival and former world title challenger David “Severo” Carmona (20-3-5, 8 KOs) on March 18 at Madison Square Garden. Cuadras vs. Carmona, scheduled for ten rounds, will be featured on the televised undercard of the clash between unified middleweight world champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs) and WBA middleweight champion and mandatory challenger Daniel “The Miracle Man” Jacobs (32-1, 29 KOs).

“I wanted a rematch with Roman Gonzalez but right now my sole focus is on Carmona, we’ve known each other for many years and there is a true rivalry between us,” said Cuadras. “I’m looking forward to settling it in the ring at Madison Square Garden, the home of so many classic battles and in front of the great Mexican boxing fans in New York City and those watching on HBO Pay-Per-View.”

WBC super flyweight champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez is also fighting on the card.