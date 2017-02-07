Cuadras, Carmona promise victory

Boxing News

Former WBC super flyweight champion Carlos “Principe” Cuadras, (35-1-1, 27 KOs) battles David “Severo” Carmona, (20-3-5, 8 KOs) in a ten-rounder on the PPV undercard of the world middleweight championship clash between Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (36-0-0, 33 KOs) and Daniel “The Miracle Man” Jacobs, (32-1, 29 KOs) at Madison Square Garden. Both Cuadras and Carmona hail from Mexico City.

Carlos Cuadras: I wanted a rematch with Roman Gonzalez but right now my sole focus is on Carmona, we’ve known each other for many years and there is a true rivalry between us. I’m looking forward to settling it in the ring at Madison Square Garden, the home of so many classic battles and in front of the great Mexican boxing fans in New York City and those watching on HBO Pay-Per-View.

David Carmona: Carlos has accomplished a great deal in boxing, being a former world champion and undefeated for many years. However, my time is now and I look forward to being victorious on March 18.