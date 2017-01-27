Culay-Andrade set for March 11

Boxing News

Jack Culcay (22-1, 11 KOs) is set to defend his WBA World Super Welterweight title against former WBO World Champion Demetrius Andrade (23-0, 16 KOs) on March 11 at the Friedrich-Ebert-Halle in Ludwigshafen, Germany. “Golden” Jack claimed the WBA strap with a unanimous decision over Maurice Weber in Frankfurt on May 9, 2015, and has made two defenses. Andrade is a former WBO world champion who was stripped of the belt due to inactivity.

Andrade beat Culcay in the anateurs back in 2007. Culcay admits he is eager to avenge his amateur defeat and prove he is the top name in the division.

“Losing to Andrade in the 2007 amateur championships is something that has stayed with me to this day,” says Culcay. “I’m so happy that I will finally get the chance to get my revenge against Andrade and show I am the better fighter.”

* * *

German super middleweight Leon Bauer (10-0, 8 KOs) is the first name confirmed for the undercard. The 18 year-old claimed the IBF Youth World title in his last contest and will look to build on this success when he returns in Ludwigshafen.