Curtis Stevens Update

Good news. After his brutal KO loss last night, middleweight Curtis Stevens is OK. Last night on HBO, “The Cerebral Assassin” was knocked out cold by David Lemieux in round three and taken from the ring on a stretcher to a local hospital.

Great fight last night. I got caught while reading hooks. His landed first. All good. It's apart of the game. Congrats to him. I'll be bac — Curtis stevens (@AssassinStevens) March 12, 2017