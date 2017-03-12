Boxing News

Curtis Stevens Update

Good news. After his brutal KO loss last night, middleweight Curtis Stevens is OK. Last night on HBO, “The Cerebral Assassin” was knocked out cold by David Lemieux in round three and taken from the ring on a stretcher to a local hospital.










