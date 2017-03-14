Darchinyan destroys Hammarach in round one

Boxing News

By Brett Bonetti at ringside

Nine-time world champion Vic “The Raging Bull” Darchinyan (43-9-1, 32 KO’s) made quick work of Pakpoom Hammarach (14-15, 8 KO’s) with a huge first round KO in the main event of Dragon Fire Promotions Thunderdome XIX at Metro City in Perth Australia. Darchinyan stalked Hammarach throughout the opening round and caught him with a beautiful uppercut with just one second left in the round to end the fight.

It was Darchinyan’s last fight on Australian soil, and he said this wasn’t a fight for money, it was a fight to see if he still had the hunger and desire to go on with his illustrious career.

There was talk that “The Raging Bull” retired after his loss to Serio Frias last July, but he said he just needed some time off to re-evaluate his career to grasp if he has a final run in him before retiring. After this win, Darchinyan will look at options for a fight with former IBF featherweight champion Evgeny Gradovich in Russia, or explore the opportunity to face former two-weight world champion Carl Frampton in England.

In other action Sherwyn “The Sandman” Watkins stopped a brave Thibault Carez in the fourth round to claim the Metropolitan Middleweight belt. Watkins was just too quick and clean with his punches over a game Carez who never stopped trying and threw many punches.

The always durable Jeremy “The Anvil” Allan defended his Nitro Cruiserweight strap with split decision win over Meauli “Blacks” Fakaua. It was a clear win for the Anvil, so many were surprised when it was announced as a split decision. With the win Allan will now meet and defend his title against the “6 Million Dollar Man” Glen Austin at Thunderdome XX in a fight which will be a local fan favourite. Austin faced off with Allan in the ring following his win.

The “Macedonian Mauler’ Matthew Dimitrovski made his professional debut and thrilled his supporters in the packed Perth Metro City with a 4th round TKO win over “The Wrath of Khan” Kan Hamongkol.

Shannon “Slick” Brooks stopped Paul “The Pitbull” Gould when referee Alan Pond saved Gould from taking any further unnecessary punishment during round 3.

Jacob “You Can’t Hide” McBride tormented Somprasong Chuenchana around the ring for 3 rounds until referee Bill Seth had seen enough and called off the fight.

Muay Thai specialist Alice “The Wrecking Ball” Becklake made her professional boxing debut against Kyle “The Ice Queen Hutt and battled to an entertaining Majority Draw. Many ringside observers felt Hutt did enough to win the fight, but judges scored the bout 39-39 Hutt, 38-38, 38-38. The vacant Women’s Lightweight title was on the line. Fightnews scored the bout 39-37 for Hutt. Darren “Dynamite” Alison defeated Sam Ballantyne via TKO when referee Mark “Simmo” Simpson called off the fight in the 3rd round after Alison floored Ballantyne.

Mitchell “The Hammer” Collins scored an impressive TKO victory over Ryan “The Rock” Williams.

Blake Cutting defeated the “H-Bomb” Hayden Wright via a second round TKO stoppage.

Thomas “The Celtic Warrior” Fowler and Jonathon “Road House” Binet battled to a draw in an entertaining fight. Both fighters are still looking for their first victory.

And in the opening fight of Thunderdome XIX, Nick Midgelly defeated Justin Manuelli via unanimous points decision.

In attendance was four-time world champion Danny “The Green Machine” Green, Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne, Tony Serve from talk back powerhouse radio station 882 6PR, Sandy “The Minion’ Di from WTV, the new Nicole Dowling with her girls, former Australian Rules Football West Coast Eagles Premiership players Andrew Embley and Daniel Kerr, and current Fremantle Dockers players Bradley and Stephen Hill.

The “Silver Fox” Rick Powell was the ring announcer. The Promoter was Dragon Fire Boxing.