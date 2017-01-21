Dashon Johnson continues winning ways

Boxing News

The Emerald Queen Casino is starting to feel like a second home to middleweight Dashon Johnson. The veteran fighter added another victory at the venue by stopping Ricardo Pinell (14-3-1) in the main event of Battle at the Boat 109 in Tacoma, Washington on Friday night. Johnson (22-20-3, 7 KOs) knocked Pinell down twice in the scheduled 10-round bout, once in the first and again in the fifth. The contest came to an end at 1:56 of the 10th round after Pinell’s corner threw in the towel.

It was the third straight win at the Emerald Queen Casino over the last 12 months for Johnson. He posted one of his biggest victories to date nearly one year ago in Tacoma when he defeated Mike Gavronski for the WBA-NABA United States super middleweight championship. Johnson followed up that win by besting Izaak Cardona locally on March 18, 2016. Over his last nine bouts, Johnson is 7-2 with his only setbacks coming against J’Leon Lone (23-1) and Jesse Hart (21-0) in a battle for the NABO super middleweight title.