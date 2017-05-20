Boxing News

Davis destroys Walsh in three

IBF World super featherweight champion Gervonta Davis (18-0, 17 KOs) scored a third round KO over Liam Walsh (21-2, 14 KOs) on Saturday night at the Copper Box Arena, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Hackney Wick, London. In the first few rounds, both fighters boxed tactically, feeling things out. In round three Davis unleashed a barrage of punches, knocking down Walsh. Davis continued to overpower Walsh, causing the referee to stop the fight. Time was 2:11.










