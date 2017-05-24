De Carolis to take on Polyakov in Rome for WBA Intl

Boxing News

By Marco Bratusch

Former WBA “Regular” super middleweight champion Giovanni De Carolis (24-7-1, 12 KOs) will finally have his comeback fight in Rome on July 13th for the vacant WBA International belt, according to his promoter Round Zero. The 32-year-old Roman fighter is scheduled to face rugged Russian Viktor Polyakov (12-1-1, 6 KOs), most likely at the Stadio Centrale del Tennis, one of the tennis stadiums where the customary “Internazionali” tournament is played in the “eternal city” during springtime.

De Carolis’ last fight occurred in Potsdam, Germany, last November in a Sauerland Event promoted card, where he dropped his belt into the hands of young challenger Tyron Zeuge who beat him by late K.O. after a solid performance..

Polyakov, aged 35, comes from a surprising 8-round victory on points over Polish Dariusz Sek in his homeland last April, and in Rome he will be fighting for the fourth time in 2017. He looks a compactly-built brawler with a flamboyant temper and a dangerous short left hook on its side. He doesn’t look a polished boxer but could represent a real threat if De Carolis misjudged the seriousness of the task.

Fightnews.com spoke with De Carolis to ask his feelings over the bout.

“First of all, I want to say I am feeling over the moon because I am going to fight in front of my people in Rome. I’ve been fighting in Germany for the last 18 months, having 4 fights in a row there, and I must say it was a great experience but I had always loved to bring my boxing career back to my city and now I have the opportunity to achieve it. I am coming from a loss in my second meeting against Zeuge and so I will have to perform at my very best to start this new path with the right foot. The dream would be to obtain another world title challenge, this time hopefully in my country. Of course, I can not think beyond my next foe because studying Polyakov’s videos I realized he is a tough man who will come to Rome without reverence and eager to play his cards until the end of the fight, but I will be ready for him.”

No television deal to screen the bout in Italy has been announced yet although news over this subject are expected to emerge during the following weeks.