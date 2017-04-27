De Gracia vs Sanchez on Civil War, May 18 in Panama

Boxing News

By Héctor Villarreal

Undefeated featherweight Bryan “La Roca” De Gracia (20-0-1, 16 Ko’s), ranked #9 by WBA, faces Jorge “El Buffalo” Sanchez (16-2, 9 Ko’s) on Thursday, May 18th at Fantastic Casino Albrook Mall, on the main event of the “Civil War” card announced by Promociones y Eventos del Istmo. The De Gracia vs Sanchez fight is scheduled to 10 rounds on 126 pounds.

Former world title challenger Irving “El Relampago” Berry (22-6-2, 9 Ko’s) faces Jonathan Arenas (18-1, 12 Ko’s) on 8 rounds/ 130 pounds.

Undefeated prospects, Jaime Arboleda, Jaime Muñoz, Keyver Fernandez, Gerardo Murillo and Rafael Pedroza are also included on the card.