Deal struck for Pacquiao-Horn in Australia, waiting for Pacman’s signature

Looks like boxing legend Manny Pacquiao will defend the WBO welterweight title against WBO#2 Jeff Horn at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Queensland on April 23 (April 22 in the USA) now that a multi-million dollar deal has been done with the State Government and only Pacman’s signature is needed for the fight to happen. Queensland State Tourism and Major Events Minister, Kate Jones told Grantlee Kieza of the Courier Mail she was confident the bout would bring in millions of dollars to the state economy and thousands of interstate and international visitors to Queensland.

“I’m hopeful that all three partners will now step into the ring to deliver this fight,” Ms. Jones said.

Horn’s co-promoter Dean Lonergan from Duco Events stated, “Jeff is a Brisbane boy and having the fight on the world stage in the Suncorp shine State would be a dream come true for him. We have an agreement with Pacquiao’s promoter Bob Arum and Pacquiao is right across that. We just need to make sure that we have the money in place to be able to meet the financial demands of what is required.”

Lonergan is confident the bout will draw 50,000 people for what he says is a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see one of the greatest boxers of all time.”

Horn said fighting Pacquiao at Suncorp Stadium would be “more than a dream come true…It’s bigger than anything I could have dreamed about when I took up boxing. The support of the crowd in Brisbane might just be the difference between winning and losing for me.”