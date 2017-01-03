DeGale continues North American oddessy

Boxing News

IBF super middleweight world champion James DeGale has already made his name as a road warrior and will look to put on another great performance away from his London home when he takes on WBC super middleweight world champion Badou Jack in their 168-pound unification showdown on January 14 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn and live on SHOWTIME.

DeGale arrived in the U.S. on December 30 and will finish up his training at the famous 5th Street Gym in Miami ahead of the matchup in Brooklyn. The fight against Jack will be DeGale’s fourth straight in North America, after fighting in Boston, Quebec City and Washington DC.

“It’s great to be back in America again for the biggest fight of my life,” said DeGale. “Everything has gone fantastically in my training camp in England and now we’ll spend these last 10 days down here in Miami before heading up to New York for fight week.

“Now I’m focused on getting in the zone for Jack and priming my mind to win. I won my world title in the U.S., I’ve defended it here and now I’m going to unify it here. To do what no other British super middleweight has done — and there have been numerous greats at 168-pounds — fills me with pride and will cement my legacy in the division.”