DeGuardia brings back NY club show boxing in special event

Boxing News

In an event that highlighted the loss of ‘club shows’ in New York State, Joe DeGuardia became the first promoter to run a such a professional boxing show in NY since August of last year. The show on Saturday on Long Island went on in spite of the tremendous increase in costs due to the law passed at the end of the summer which crippled NY boxing for the past 7 months.

“This was our 26th show at The Paramount and despite the virtually impossible restrictions placed on all of us because of these new laws in NY, we pulled it off,” said DeGuardia. “I made my point how important these types of shows are to our great sport and NYS. I am hopeful that Albany has taken notice and does something about this crippling and illogical law so that other promoters throughout New York will be able to also resume doing these types of shows.”