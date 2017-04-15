Del Bosque earns ABO lightweight title in Dallas

Boxing News

By Jeff Zimmerman

Photos: Robert Hughes

On Good Friday in Dallas, Texas at The Bomb Factory, Alexis del Bosque (12-4, 8 KOs) and Gabriel Gutierrez (4-6, 3 KOs) squared off for the ABO lightweight regional title. Del Bosque used a consistent attack to the head and body of Gutierrez throughout the 6 rounds to earn the belt. Del Bosque showed from the opening bell that power shots to the body was going to be his calling card as he landed at will with left and right hand hooks. When Gutierrez would drop his hands which he did throughout the fight, Del Bosque would go upstairs to the head and land big shots there as well.

Gutierrez though seemed to crave the beating although at times he would go on the attack and land hard punches of his own but could not sustain anything as Del Bosque showed strong defense. Del Bosque tried to put Gutierrez away in the 2nd half of the fight and score a KO for his hometown crowd but was not able to finish off the tough Gutierrez who displayed a solid chin.

Del Bosque came away with the unanimous decision with scores of 60-54 twice and 59-55 and earned the ABO title with it.

Joey Alday vs. Osias Vasquez

Joey Alday (4-0, 4 KOs) wasted little time against the outgunned Osias Vasquez stopping him in the 1st round. Alday, the taller of the two by a good 5 inches, used his reach to land his jab early followed by a crisp overhand right. Vasquez went to hold Alday to stop the attack but Alday landed multiple jabs followed by a big right hand early in the fight that set the stage later. Alday took Vasquez to the ropes and unleashed a combination to the head and body before Referee Robert Chapa stopped the fight with Vasquez still on his feet. Vasquez did not seem seriously hurt but Chapa decided he took enough punishment.

Alday is managed by Montoya-Ruibal out of Dallas and considers Dallas a second home. He sported the Dallas Cowboy’s star on his trunks. He also gave a shout out to Charles Hatley who provided sparring for Alday and was in attendance. Hatley joined Alday in the ring after and told the Dallas crowd he plans to beat Houston’s Jermell Charlo next weekend for his WBC super welterweight belt.

Alday earned his 4th win of his young career that includes all four by knockout after a stellar amateur career. The Top Rank junior middleweight is keeping busy with his next fight already schedule for April 28th in Burbank, CA.

Cresencio Ramos vs. Jesus Lule

In a back and forth war, undefeated hot prospect Cresencio Ramos (10-0, 4 KOs) took on the savvy veteran Jesus Lule (10-22-1, 1 KOs) in a lightweight contest. Ramos showed his superior skills and diverse arsenal from the opening bell landing overhand rights, straight lefts and uppercuts but could not put away the gritty Lule who showed every bit of his seven years of experience even with his upside down record.

If Ramos thought this was going to be a walk in the park it was anything but. Lule had no problem standing in the pocket and taking Ramos shots and then began to counter the baby face Ramos. By the 2nd round, Ramos had a bloody nose and Lule had seen Ramos’ best punches.

Ramos inexplicably let Lule walk him into the ropes where Lule teed off on the head of Ramos. Ramos, however, countered Lule and got him back in the center of the ring where he would show off his fast hands.

It got somewhat ugly midway through the fight as both fighters went to the canvas from apparent pushes. Reference Neal Young warned Ramos of pushing multiple times but never enough to take away a point. Many of the exchanges went well after the bell as Young jumped in the middle to stop the action.

Ramos though showed why he’s an exciting prospect from San Antonio. He has an entertaining style that is fan friendly plus he gained a wealth of experience in this one fight as he acknowledged in his post-fight interview with ring announce Lupe Contreras. Although Lule put up a nice fight and seemed to even stun Ramos at times, Ramos won 60-54 on all judge’s scorecards although it was certainly competitive.

Samantha Salazar vs. Mistery Neal

Dallas’ own super flyweight Samantha Salazar (2-3-1) was too fast and strong for Mistery Neal (0-3) in an entertaining opening fight at The Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas. Salazar mauled Neal with a vicious body attack as well as to the head over four rounds to win a unanimous decision. Neal was game and tried to counter but was getting hit 4-1 by Salazar.

Salazar landed a big right hook to the head at the end of the 3rd round but Neal showed toughness and stood toe to toe with Salazar as the round ended. Salazar won by scores of 40-36 twice and 39-37.

