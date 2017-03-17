DeLuca headlines Saint Patrick’s Clash II in Boston

Boxing News

By Matt Thompson

For the third consecutive year, Murphys Boxing will host their annual “St Patrick’s Clash” this Saturday at the historic House of Blues on Landsdowne Street in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts. Both local and Irish fighters will be featured on the eight bout card with rising star Mark “The Bazooka” DeLuca (17-0, 11 KOs) of nearby Whitman, MA in the ten-round main event. DeLuca, a former US Marine Iraq War Veteran, has consistently and successfully stepped up his competition in his last several bouts and will continue his journey to title contention as he faces Travis Scott of Baton Rogue, LA. Bringing an impressive record of 19-2, the slick boxing Scott has been seeking out a bout with DeLuca, feeling that his reach and boxing ability will be enough to offset the aggressive, power-punching of DeLuca.

It is, of course, the day after St Paddy’s Day, and Murphys Boxing will not neglect the Irish. The co-feature of the night will be Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan of Cork, Ireland, in an eight-round middleweight bout. Fresh off an impressive win on the Dropkick Murphys’ Irish Music Festival in Laconia, NH in September, Spike is looking forward to fighting in front of his fans in Boston, which he considers his second home. Now 23-2, Spike hopes that 2017 will bring him the title shot he’s been anxiously pursuing. O’Sullivan needs to survive the early rounds against the power-punching Columbian Ronald Montez (17-5, 15 KOs) who’s dropped both Wilky Campfort and Jorge Paez before himself being stopped.

In an extremely interesting clash of fan favorites, Danny “B’hoy” O’Connor ( 27-3, 10 KOs) will face Michael Owen McLaughlin (12-1-1, 5 KOs) for McLaughlin’s New England welterweight belt. O’Connor is on the road back from his loss over a year ago on Showtime, while McLaughlin is fresh off a decisive win for the vacant title at Mohegan Sun. Both fighters are tall, rangy southpaws with slick boxing skills and solid ring savvy. Both are superbly conditioned and tenacious. Both are at the stage of their careers that a victory will propel the winner into another major opportunity. Expect an all out war from two hungry fighters looking to make a statement!

The most anticipated bout of the evening is a heavyweight showdown between Cape Cod’s Jesse Barboza (11-3, 9 KOs) facing undefeated Niall Kennedy (7-0, 4 KOs) of Wexford, Ireland, in a scheduled eight-rounder. As always, the big boys are intriguing, and this one is no exception. Kennedy is looking to take the fast road to heavyweight contention, stepping up his competition against the experienced and seasoned veteran Barboza who recently lost a close decision in a war with New England heavyweight champ Alexis Santos. Barboza, a quick handed, superbly conditioned boxer feels that his home-town advantage will not be necessary against the Irish police officer, that his speed, power, and experience will bring him to victory. Kennedy, however, has other plans and sees every fight as another step along the fast route to the heavyweight title.

Popular Stoneham jr middleweight Greg “The Villain” Vendetti (12-2-1, 8 KOs) will appear in an eight-round bout against Ayi Bruce (23-13, 15 KOs) of Ghana, who’s recent bouts have been against opponents with a cumulative records of an amazing 177-11. Vendetti looks forward to the step-up in competition to showcase his improving skills.

Paddy Irwin (2-0, 2 KOs) from Athlone, Ireland but now fighting out of Quincy, MA will appear in a scheduled four-round super welterweight bout against Philadelphia’s Josue Rivera, a ten-fight veteran and owner of Warrior’s Boxing Academy in Philly.

Irish amateur star Ray Moylette will make his first US appearance after a successful pro debut in London a week ago. Moylette, a former world junior amateur champ will face tough Matt Probin ( 2-2) of Lewiston, Maine, in a four-round welterweight confrontation.

Also making his pro debut will be former Boston resident Travis Gambardella against Ricky Ford (0-1) of Claremont, NH. Ford, an outstanding amateur, lost a split decision in his pro debut in November, and hopes to even things up with Gambardella in a four-round super welterweight bout.

The Dropkick Murphys – the popular American Celtic punk band formed – will close the night with a special acoustic set.

The House of Blues is located at 15 Lansdowne Street in Boston. Doors open at 8p and the first bout is at 9p. For more information visit www.MurphysBoxing.com.

