Deontay Wilder plans Feb 25 return

Boxing News

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (37-0, 36 KOs) will defend his title on February 25 at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. According to Wilder’s hometown Tuscaloosa News, he will risk his belt in a voluntary defense against WBC #12 Andrzej Wawrzyk (33-1, 19 KOs). This will be Wilder’s first fight since suffering multiple injuries in a win over Chris Arreola last July. Wawrzyk has won six straight by KO since a KO loss to Alexander Povetkin in May 2013.