Boxing News

Deontay Wilder plans Feb 25 return

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (37-0, 36 KOs) will defend his title on February 25 at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. According to Wilder’s hometown Tuscaloosa News, he will risk his belt in a voluntary defense against WBC #12 Andrzej Wawrzyk (33-1, 19 KOs). This will be Wilder’s first fight since suffering multiple injuries in a win over Chris Arreola last July. Wawrzyk has won six straight by KO since a KO loss to Alexander Povetkin in May 2013.










    world boxing association

    world boxing council



    boxing news tips






    philly boxing history

    All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
    The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.