Derevyanchenko returns March 14

Rising middleweight contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko (9-0, 7 KOs) will battle unbeaten Kemahl Russell (10-0, 8 KOs) in the 10-round main event of Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 & BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes Tuesday, March 14 from the Fitz Tunica Casino & Hotel in Tunica, Mississippi.

Televised coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and will see exciting light heavyweight prospect Ahmed Elbiali (14-0, 11 KOs) in an eight-round bout plus unbeaten welterweight prospect Jamontay Clark (10-0, 6 KOs) in an eight-round contest.










