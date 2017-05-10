Diablo to Gevor: Get ready to feel my power

Boxing News

By Przemek Garczarczyk

On May 20 in Poznan, Poland, former IBF/WBC cruiserweight champion Krzysztof “Diablo” Wlodarczyk (52-3, 37 KO) will try to come step closer to another championship title bout. In a final IBF eliminator, he’ll be facing undefeated Noel Gevor (22-0, 11 KO) from Germany. “I know what to expect because some years back Gevor was my sparring partner and he was doing fairly well,” said Diablo at open media training. “He demands proper respect and he’s going to receive it. My punch output is the key, with both hands. No matter whether I hit his face, hands or body – Gevor, get ready to feel my power!”

According to Włodarczyk’s promoter Andrzej Wasilewski (Sferis Knockout Promotions), the May 20 bout will not only serve as an IBF final eliminator but will also decide who will be participating in upcoming World Boxing Super Series.