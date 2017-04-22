Diaz, Rivera remain unbeaten in Kissimmee

Boxing News

Undefeated Puerto Rican featherweights Christopher ‘Pitufo’ Diaz and Jean Carlos ‘Chapito’ Rivera were both victorious in separate bouts on Friday night at the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida. Diaz (21-0, 13 KOs) scored a third round KO over late sub Jose Estrella (18-12-1, 12 KOs), while Rivera (11-0, 6 KOs) outpointed Jesus Pacheco (7-6, 1 KOs) in an eight round rumble by scores of 79-73 across the board.

In his pro debut, former two-time Puerto Rican Olympian Jeyvier Cintron, who is being trained by former world champion Ivan Calderon, scored a four round unanimous decision over Leonardo Reyes (6-13, 2 KOs).

Also, former 2016 Rio Olympians: Teofimo Lopez (4-0, 4 KOs) and Antonio Vargas (2-0, 2 KOs), were TKO winners, and unbeaten welterweight “Hurricane” Sammy Valentin (12-0, 8 KOs) scored a first round KO over Luis Florez (22-7, 18 KOs).