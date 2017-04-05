Dib-Evans showdown on April 21

Boxing News

World-ranked junior lightweight Billel “Babyface” Dib (21-1, 10 KOs) and former WBC Youth titlist Yuandale “Money Shot” Evans (18-1, 14 KOs) will square off in an important ten round bout Friday, April 21 at the Buffalo Run Casino In Miami, OK. Dib is currently ranked #7 by the WBO and #13 by the WBA.

The card also features the highly anticipated pro debut of 2016 US Olympian Charles Conwell. His opponent is TBA.

Heavyweight Kenzie Witt-Morrison (10-0-2, 9 KOs) looks to avenge a prior draw against Aaron Chavers (7-2-1, 3 KOs), in six round rematch. Morrison is a son of late heavyweight champion Tommy Morrison and half brother of Trey Lippe-Morrison.