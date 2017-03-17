Boxing News

DiBella inks WBA #3 welter Lejarraga

DiBella Entertainment announced that it has signed unbeaten Spanish welterweight contender Kerman “Revolver” Lejarraga (20-0, 16 KOs) to a co-promotional agreement with MGZ Promotions, based in Spain. From Bilbao, Pais Vasco, Spain, the 25-year-old Lejarraga is an aggressive, hard-hitting fighter with a crowd-pleasing style, ranked #3 by the WBA and #19 by the WBC. Having fought exclusively in Spain thus far, Lejarraga will make his United States debut later in 2017.










