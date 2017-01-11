DiBella: There’s still a major problem in New York boxing

Boxing News

By Matt Richardson

Boxing has essentially been outlawed in New York.

Following a card on August 21, 2016 in Coney Island, Brooklyn there has been a sum total of zero professional boxing cards in the state.

For comparison purposes, New York typically hosts dozens of fight cards a year, ranging from pay-per-view main events at Madison Square Garden to small “club” shows in Long Island and Times Square.

But now, the sound of crickets is pronounced.

What’s behind the eradication of the sport?

A bill passed last March by the New York state assembly specified new insurance requirements for both boxers and MMA participants. But the $1 million per-fighter policy covering life-threatening brain injuries was particularly arduous. That’s because there was no insurance company willing to provide the coverage (the UFC had a policy they brought with them when finally allowed to do business in New York). And when potential policies came into play, the cost associated with implementing them cost tens of thousands of dollars more than previous ones.

That basically eliminated the economic feasibility of putting on any smaller-level cards. Now, only shows that are backed by major television networks or with significant economic support have the cushion to sustain the extra cost of hosting boxing in the “Big Apple.”

One of those major cards will take place this Saturday, January 14, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The James DeGale-Badou Jack super middleweight title fight headlines a stacked card (Showtime 9:30 PM ET) with a mix of local and international talent. But if the legislation in the state isn’t modified, these will be the only type of cards held in New York and there will only be a handful each year.

“The demand is here,” said promoter Lou DiBella.

DiBella is one of the promoters of Saturday’s card and one of a handful of New York boxing promoters who have seen their product dramatically affected by the new legislation.

“We’re still selling very well and I think there will be a great crowd in the Barclays Center on Saturday night,” he said.

“It’s a terrific card from top to bottom. I think that’s one of the reasons why we’re doing so well. You have a tremendous undercard and a tremendous Showtime Extreme (card). The (Jose) Pedraza-(Gervonta) Davis fight has great support on Showtime. The (Ievgen) Kyhtrov-(Immanuwel) Aleem fight is between two undefeated middleweights for the WBC silver title. That’s a terrific Extreme fight and then Amanda Serrano against Yazmin Riva for the WBO 122-pound belt. That’s an excellent Extreme fight. And we have guys like Julian Sosa, Noel Murphy, and Adam Kownacki in competitive fights and they’re New York ticket-sellers. So, the show’s doing well.”

But the backdrop of the new law can’t be ignored. While boxing can flourish on nights like this Saturday, it can’t be sustained or grown without the consistent ability to showcase all levels of fights and fighters.

“I mean, they put in arbitrary provisions that are cost-prohibitive for the average, grassroots boxing show in New York,” DiBella said.

“That’s a shame. That doesn’t help anybody. They’re not protecting anybody. They’re chasing New York fighters to other states where there are lesser health and safety safeguards. This has to do with, honestly, passing a bill that favored MMA at the expense of boxing. This bill didn’t do anything to make boxing in New York safer. You still have political appointees that know nothing about combat sports running your state commission and being appointed. What went on here is a shame and people need to get to the bottom of why it happened.”

“We’re doing pretty well Saturday with ticket sales. I’m not complaining about that,” DiBella continued.

“But the state of boxing in New York is a dire problem. Obviously, you’re going to get some very big fights in New York, starting with this Saturday. And then there are a couple of very big fights in New York that will take place in March. But right now, there’s still the total secession of all club shows, “Broadway Boxing,” (promoter Joe) DeGuardia’s series, the kind of shows (former fighter- turned-promoter) Dmitriy Salita did, the shows that upstate promoters have done. Those cannot take place with the insurance requirements that now exist.”

“With respect to big-time, televised boxing – the major, major HBO or pay-per-view or Showtime shows – those can still take place because they can eat that cost of insurance amidst a very big budget. But club show-level fights can’t. And the small shows, the SHObox-level fights, really can’t sustain themselves with this head injury insurance requirement. So, I would say that there’s still a major problem in New York boxing.”

And, perhaps most disheartening of all for boxing in the state, there doesn’t seem to be an imminent reversal on the horizon. Or even a serious interest by local politicos to step in. Boxing in New York has been drastically reduced and thrown to the wayside and unless the law is modified, the amount of shows in 2017 in the state will be historically low.

“I would say we’re in a situation where maybe you’re going to get six or eight big fights a year in New York. Maybe you’ll get ten,” DiBella lamented.

“Usually,” he said, “in a normal circumstance, there’s a big slate of fights of all magnitudes – televised fights, non-televised fights, club shows, shows that feature newly-turned pros and shows that feature fighters of local interest, both in New York City and also upstate and across the state. For the most part, of all of those fights have been brought to a standstill.”