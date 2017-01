Boxing News

Promoter Erol Ceylan has announced that Alexander “Sascha” Dimitrenko (38-3, 24 KOs) is the new opponent for unbeaten heavyweight Adrian Granat (14-0, 13 KOs) on March 18 in Malmö, Sweden. Granat was originally slated to face little-known Bogdan Dinu (16-0, 12 KOs). Although coming off a KO loss to current WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker in October, Dimitrenko figures to be a tougher opponent.