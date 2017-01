Boxing News

Former WBC super middleweight champion Anthony Dirrell (29-1-1, 24 KOs) scored a sixth round TKO over Norbert Nemesapati (24-4, 17 KOs) on Friday night at the Hialeah Park Racing & Casino, Hialeah, Florida. Dirrell controlled the action in the entire fight. In round two Dirrell landed power punch after power punch on Nemesapati who barely weathered the storm. The referee stopped the fight after the end of round six. The time was 2:56.