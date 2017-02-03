Duco wins purse bid for Parker-Fury, to take place in New Zealand April 1st

Boxing News

By David Finger

Purse bids for the Joseph Parker-Hughie Fury fight just took place at the Verdanza Hotel in Isla Verde, Puerto Rico today (Friday, February 3rd). Despite rumors that the event might end up in London, it was Parker’s promoter Duco Events that came out on top with a winning bid of $3,000,011.

The Joseph Parker-Hughie Fury fight will take place on April 1st in Auckland, New Zealand.

Parker defeated American Andy Ruiz by majority decision on December 10th in what was one of the most eagerly anticipated sporting events in New Zealand’s history. Parker, who hails from South Auckland, is arguably the most popular athlete in New Zealand’s history and will undoubtedly be coming into the ring with the crowd in his corner. The 25-year old Parker has a record of 22-0, 18 KOs. The 22-year old Hughie Fury has a record of 20-0, 10 KOs and will be fighting for the first time outside of Europe since stopping Canadian David Whittom in Montreal back in 2013.