Duno slated Philippines homecoming fight

Boxing News

Romero Duno, who has been recently signed by Golden Boy Promotions will have his homecoming fight in General Santos City on June 10 before he will heads back to the United States. “This will be Duno’s last fight in the Philippines before he will start campaigning in the US under his US promoter Golden Boy Promotions,” said promoter Jim Claude Manangquil of Sanman Promotions. The boxing card dubbed as the “Brawl at the Mall: The Homecoming” will be held at the Robinson’s Mall Atrium in Gensan. “It is free to the public. Fight fans should not miss the next star of the Philippines,” proclaimed Mananguil. Duno will face Jovany Rota and is scheduled for 10 rounds.

“I am happy to showcase my talent at home again after a big win in USA. I will do my best to put a great show for the fans on June 10,” said Duno.

Duno made an impressive US debut by scoring a 2nd round knockout against previous unbeaten Christian Gonzalez (16-1) last March 10 at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles, California to capture the vacant WBC Youth Intercontinental Lightweight title.

The 21-year old Duno currently has a record of 13 wins with 12 knockouts against only one defeat.

Meanwhile, the 7th edition of the Brawl at the Mall will also feature Malaysian SEA Games gold medalist and reigning WBC Asia light heavyweight title-holder Muhamad Farkhan against former WBC Youth champion Marlon Alta, current WBO Intercontinental super flyweight king Aston Palicte of Soong Gym will face former world title challenger John Mark Apolinario and Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) featherweight champion Marquil Salvana of Sanman Boxing Gym will face Alvin Bais

Farkhan retained his WBC Asia light heavyweight crown in his first defense by stopping Jahet Kaseba via a 4th round TKO last January 7 at the Johor International Convention Center in Johore, Bahru, Malaysia.

Palicte, on other hand, won by a split decision against previous unbeaten Oscar Cantu (14-0) last December 17 at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center in Las Vegas, Nevada to win the vacant WBO Inter-Continental super flyweight title and NABF super flyweight crown.

Salvana won the vacant PBF featherweight title by a 2nd round TKO win over JP Macadumpis last March 12 at the T’Boli Municipal Gym in T’Boli, South Cotabato del Sur.