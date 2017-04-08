Early results from Maryland

Boxing News

By John DiSanto and Gary “Digital” Williams at ringside

Hyattsville, MD super lightweight Patrick “YG Pat” Harris won a workmanlike eight-round unanimous decision over a game Omar Garcia of Monterrey, Mexico. Harris landed solid shots to the body and head of the tough Garcia while cutting off the ring on Garcia throughout the contest. Garcia returned little to no offense in the bout. Harris won by shutout (80-72) on all three scorecards.

Harris remains undefeated at 11-0, seven KO’s. Garcia dips under .500 at 6-7, one KO.

In the first-ever fight at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, MD, Egidijus Kavaliauskas, 16-0, 13 KOs, Kaunas, Lithuania, knocked out Mexican southpaw Ramses Agaton, 17-3-3, 9 KOs, in round four of a scheduled eight round welterweight bout. Kavaliauskas dropped Agaton twice in the third and once for the count in the fourth. A powerful right hand was his primary weapon in the fight. “I was looking for that punch the entire fight,” Kavaliauskas said. “When it landed, it just felt sweet.” The official time was 2:58.