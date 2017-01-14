Off-TV Results from Brooklyn

Boxing News

By Matt Richardson and Arvin Nundloll at ringside

Welterweight Thomas Dulorme won his second fight in a row following a 2015 title loss to Terence Crawford. Fighting at 144.5 pounds, Dulorme dominated the gusty but overmatched Brian Jones en route to a sixth round technical knockout victory.

Dulorme (24-2, 16 KO’s) essentially did whatever he wanted, landing combinations at will. He did have a point docked for hitting Jones low in the fifth (referee Shada Murdaugh had issued a previous warning) but besides that he had no real trouble. After connecting with yet another quick flurry of shots in the sixth, Murdaugh stepped in to call the fight off with Jones (13-7, 7 KO’s) still on his feet. Time of the stoppage was 1:49.

Adam Kownacki (15-0, 12 KOs) cruised through his heavyweight fight against Joshua Tufte (19-2, 10 KOs) with a second-round TKO. Kownacki cut Tufte above the left eye through an exchange early on in round 1 and kept up the pressure with no response from Tufte. With the ringside doctor taking a close look, the referee made the call to stop the fight at 2:40 in round 2.

In a match of undefeated welterweights, Noel Murphy held off the aggressive Maxito Sainvil to earn a six-round unanimous decision. Two judges scored the fight a shutout – 60-54 – for Murphy, now 8-0 (2 KO’s). The third judge gave Sainvil one round, tabbing Murphy a 59-55 victor. Sainvil (4-1-1, 2 KO’s) tried to turn the fight into a brawl but Murhpy successfully kept him at a distance by jabbing and boxing smartly. Murphy hurt his opponent at the end of the fourth after connecting with straight right but Sainvil stabilized long enough to last the distance.

Kenny Robles kicked off 2017 with his first professional victory , going the distance against Latorie Woodberry in their scheduled 4-round welterweight. Robles stuck to the basics of boxing and edged out a unanimous decision, winning by 40-36, 39-37 and 39-37 on the judges’ scorecards.