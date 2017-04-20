Early results from Verona, New York

Boxing News

By Boxing Bob Newman

The ESPN 2 Golden Boy Boxing card at Verona, New York’s Turning Stone Resort and Casino got off to a quick start at light heavyweight’s Jimmy Garcia and Albert Tulley met in a scheduled four rounder. Syracuse’s Garcia bulldozed Gouverneur, New York’s Tulley via a flurry of well-placed body shots. Tulley rose from knockdown, then when referee Benjy Esteves, Jr. asked if he could continue, Tulley wobbled forward, prompting Esteves to wave it off at 1:46 for a TKO1. Garcia is now 5-0, 3 KOs while Tulley loses his debut at 0-1.

Vyacheslav Shabranskyy got back into the win column with a quick and dominant performance over Larry Pryor in a cruiserweight matchup. “Lion Heart” Shabranskyy was coming off his lone loss against Sullivan Barrera last December, and Pryor was the perfect foe. Shabranskyy wasted no time, launching over hand rights, more than a few missing their mark. Finally, one landed high in Pryor’s temple, staggering him in a neutral corner, with the follow up barrage sending him down. Pryor rose, and was sent down again in his own corner with a flurry that mostly missed, but needed to be avoided, Pryor must’ve felt as he took a knee. Despite Shabranskyy’s best efforts, he could not end matters then and there as Pryor bravely fought off the ropes and got out of the round. It didn’t matter though as a final knockdown in Shabranskyy’s corner saw Pryor take the full count on his knee for a KO2 at :54. Shabranskyy now 18-1, 15 KOs, while Pryor goes to 10-16, 5 KOs.

