Easter-Cruz reaches 1.5 million viewers over two showings on Bounce TV

Boxing News

Bounce aired an immediate encore of Premier Boxing Champions – The Next Round after the live event and the two telecasts combined reached 1.5 million viewers.

Nearly 10,000 fans packed the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio Friday night for hometown hero Robert Easter (19-0, 14 KOs) as he defended his lightweight world title against Puerto Rico’s Luis Cruz (22-5-1, 16 KOs) in the main event of Premier Boxing Champions: The Next Round. The 2012 Olympic alternate used his reach and power throughout the fight, knocking Cruz down three times en route to a unanimous decision victory.

In the exciting co-main event, three-time U.S. Olympian Rau’shee Warren (14-2, 4 KOs) of Cincinnati lost a split decision to Zhanat Zhakiyanov (27-1, 18 KOs) of Kazakhstan. The telecast kicked off with Cleveland-native Terrell Gausha (20-0, 9 KOs) earning a unanimous decision over Puerto Rico’s Luis Hernandez (15-4, 8 KOs) in a middleweight bout.