Easter to defend IBF belt June 30

Boxing News

Unbeaten IBF lightweight world champion Robert Easter (19-0, 14 KOs) will defend his title in his hometown when he takes on mandatory challenger Denis Shafikov (38-2-1, 20 KOs) in the main event of Premier Boxing Champions on Bounce live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio on Friday, June 30.

“I am always happy to fight at home, but I think the excitement in Toledo will be even bigger this time and I can’t wait,” said Easter. “I also have a baby on the way and the due date is June 5, so I will be able to fight knowing my son is here and I am extra pumped because of that. I know that I have a tough opponent, but I am not afraid of any fighter. This is what boxing is about. Shafikov is coming to take my belt, but I know that I will be victorious once again.”